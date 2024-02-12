First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 23,536 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 1,211,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,715. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

