First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Cut by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after purchasing an additional 728,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 141,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.