Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $179.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $180.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

