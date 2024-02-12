First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 7,233 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 605,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 105,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 103,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 1,876,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

