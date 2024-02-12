First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 165,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

