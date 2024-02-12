First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,458 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,901,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.64. The company had a trading volume of 386,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $177.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.