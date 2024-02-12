First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 12,645 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,562,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,912. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.