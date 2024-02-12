First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

