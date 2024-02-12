First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $113.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.