First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 529,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 493,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
SDVY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. 847,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,965. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
