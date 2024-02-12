First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after buying an additional 529,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 493,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. 847,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,965. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

