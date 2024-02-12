First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. 2,920,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

