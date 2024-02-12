First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 306.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. 487,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,619. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

