First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,268,000 after buying an additional 111,426 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 495,795 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 156,205 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,090,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter.

BKAG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.78. 287,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,208. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

