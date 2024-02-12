First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 21,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,118. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.