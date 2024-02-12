First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 321.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,043 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $52.14. 1,860,985 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.