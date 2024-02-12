360,726 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 360,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 953,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 71,425 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. 2,761,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,619. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.