First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $918,324,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.64. The stock had a trading volume of 927,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,043. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $338.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average of $293.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

