Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.01. 2,006,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

