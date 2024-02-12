Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 484 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $202.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,600,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.