PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

