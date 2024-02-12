TD Securities Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $11.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 254,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $727.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

