Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $83.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ COOP traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 702,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,790. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

