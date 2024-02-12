Benchmark Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$3.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

WILD stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.28. 19,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. WildBrain has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

