Benchmark Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$3.00

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on WildBrain
WildBrain Trading Up 3.2 %
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.