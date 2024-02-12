Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.