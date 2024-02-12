JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $69.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $55.40. 1,096,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,160. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.