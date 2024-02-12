Bank Of America (Bofa) Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $280.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.52.

BIIB stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.88. The stock had a trading volume of 543,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 104,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

