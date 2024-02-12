Foundry Partners LLC Has $12.58 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,315. The company has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

