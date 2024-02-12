Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

DHR traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.58. The stock had a trading volume of 619,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

