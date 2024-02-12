Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 12th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AEY, AKTX, AMED, AMS, AP, APWC, ARTW)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 12th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD). They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW). They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.