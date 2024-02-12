Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.80. 15,217,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,074,863. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $439.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.