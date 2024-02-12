FMC (FMC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FMC (NYSE: FMC):

2/12/2024 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

2/8/2024 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2024 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

1/11/2024 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – FMC is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

