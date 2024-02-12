Hologic (HOLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX):

2/2/2024 – Hologic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/2/2024 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2024 – Hologic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/8/2024 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HOLX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.92. 613,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

