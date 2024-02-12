IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,347 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 102,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.65. 39,601,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,011,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

