Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $249.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$249.00 and last traded at C$249.00, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$258.33.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$273.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$275.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 14.4889357 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

