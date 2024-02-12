World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $130.78

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.78, but opened at $134.22. World Acceptance shares last traded at $134.42, with a volume of 1,532 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13. The firm has a market cap of $827.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a current ratio of 20.46.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.95 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $738,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

