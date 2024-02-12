Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.67

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 69914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

