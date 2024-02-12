Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.41

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.41 and last traded at $157.41, with a volume of 705450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

