ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.05

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.05 and last traded at $102.05, with a volume of 1036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

