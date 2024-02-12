Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.66 and last traded at $69.23. 167,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 670,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 0.7 %

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.