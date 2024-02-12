Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.87

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 38242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.