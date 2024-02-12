Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $368.55

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $368.55 and last traded at $368.55, with a volume of 2145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.02 and its 200-day moving average is $292.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,059,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.