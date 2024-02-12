Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.93

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 11204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $974.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at $15,050,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 119,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

