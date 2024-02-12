Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.41

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 216387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

