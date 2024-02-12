Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.75

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 24519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $634.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 948,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,698,438.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,711 shares of company stock worth $3,545,413. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

