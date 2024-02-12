Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Drops By 67.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

