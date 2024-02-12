Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 85.8% in January

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATHE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.01. 39,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Alterity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

