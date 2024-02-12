Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

ATXI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.27. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Featured Articles

