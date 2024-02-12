First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 346.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,416,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,084,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,329 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG remained flat at $58.94 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

