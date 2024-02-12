Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Decreases By 54.5%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apollomics in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Apollomics Stock Up 0.5 %

APLM stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,130. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

