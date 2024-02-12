Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Decreases By 39.5%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. 212,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,788. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
